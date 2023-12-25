Kushtia-3: Complaint filed against AL's Hanif alleging code of conduct violation

Independent candidate from Kushtia-3 constituency, Parvez Anwar Tanu filed a complaint against the Awami League (AL) nominated candidate and incumbent MP, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif for allegedly violating the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Parvez Anwar Tanu, in his written complaint, said that Mahbubul Alam Hanif held a political event during his exchange meeting with the teachers who came to receive training on the new national education curriculum at the Kalkakali Secondary School grounds on Sunday (24 December).

The training session is on from 9am to 4pm to familiarise the teachers with the new curriculum.

Sunday's event titled, "Educational Philosophy of Bangabandhu and Implementation of the New National Education Curriculum 2021" was held under the banner of secondary-level teachers.

It was organised by the president of the district women's Awami League and the head teacher of Kalkakali secondary school Zebunnesa Sabuj and Sadar Upazila AL chairman Ataur Rahman Ata.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif attended the meeting as the chief guest. Besides, district Awami League general secretary Azgar Ali and head teachers of various educational institutions were present.

According to the written complaint, "A week-long training is going on with about 500 teachers of different educational institutions of Sadar Upazila to learn the evaluation method of the new curriculum. Sunday (24 December) was the last day of the training. On the last day, Sadar Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata went to the training school and forced them to hold an election-related meeting before the training started. Accordingly, the meeting was held in the presence of Mahbubul Alam Hanif. Due to this meeting, the training was held after the scheduled time."

Mahbubul Alam Hanif was not reachable over the phone for a comment on the matter.

"The meeting was a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct," Parvez Anwar Tanu said while speaking to The Business Standard on 24 December.

On condition of anonymity, two teachers said, "The training started about an hour late due to the exchange meeting. All the teachers who had come for training on the previous day were instructed to attend the exchange meeting. After the exchange meeting, the training started after 10am."

They said Mahbubul Alam Hanif gave a speech urging teachers to play a greater role in nation building but he did not say anything about elections and voting.

Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer Shamim Ahmed said that he did not know about any exchange meeting.

"Teachers organized an exchange meeting. Mahbubul Alam Hanif came and talked to them. The meeting took place in my school grounds," Zebunnesa Sabuj said.

Kushtia Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Ehetesham Reza said, "There is no opportunity to hold such a meeting with teachers before the elections. The matter has come to our attention, action will be taken after investigating the matter."