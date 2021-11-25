Kiron made acting Gazipur city mayor 

Politics

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:16 pm

Related News

Kiron made acting Gazipur city mayor 

A gazette notification was issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives in this regard

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:16 pm
Kiron made acting Gazipur city mayor 

Asadur Rahman Kiron will be acting mayor of Gazipur City Corporation as per the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

The ministry has formed a three-member mayoral panel for the city corporation. The first panel mayor is Asadur Rahman Kiron from ward no 43.

The two other members are: Abul Alim Mollah from ward no 52 and Mst Ayesha Aktar from ward no 10. 

Councillor Asadur Rahman Kiron was previously made acting mayor of GCC in 2015 upon a court directive following the former GCC Mayor MA Mannan being suspended on the charges of corruption.

Kiron was elected councillor of Tongi municipality three times and served as panel mayor of the municipality 20 times.

He is serving as the vice president of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League.

Zahangir Alam was suspended from his post as GCC mayor just six days after being expelled for life from a post of Awami League's Gazipur city unit over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

There were also allegations against Zahangir about trying to have sole control over everything in the city corporation. For instance, he had not formed a three-member mayoral panel in accordance with the city law even after three years of taking charge. There were many allegations that he has not done so for his own benefit.

Bangladesh / Top News

GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam / LGRD Minister / Panel mayor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

46m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

51m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?