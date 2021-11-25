Kiron made acting Gazipur city mayor 

Asadur Rahman Kiron will be acting mayor of Gazipur City Corporation as per the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

The ministry has formed a three-member mayoral panel for the city corporation. The first panel mayor is Asadur Rahman Kiron from ward no 43.

The two other members are: Abul Alim Mollah from ward no 52 and Mst Ayesha Aktar from ward no 10.

Councillor Asadur Rahman Kiron was previously made acting mayor of GCC in 2015 upon a court directive following the former GCC Mayor MA Mannan being suspended on the charges of corruption.

Kiron was elected councillor of Tongi municipality three times and served as panel mayor of the municipality 20 times.

He is serving as the vice president of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League.

Zahangir Alam was suspended from his post as GCC mayor just six days after being expelled for life from a post of Awami League's Gazipur city unit over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

There were also allegations against Zahangir about trying to have sole control over everything in the city corporation. For instance, he had not formed a three-member mayoral panel in accordance with the city law even after three years of taking charge. There were many allegations that he has not done so for his own benefit.