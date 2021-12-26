Killing centring UP polls continues

Politics

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:44 pm

Related News

Killing centring UP polls continues

At least seven people were killed in different places across the country in the pre-polls period of the fourth and fifth phases

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:44 pm
Killing centring UP polls continues

The fourth phase of union parishad polls concluded Sunday with at least one person killed and dozens wounded, despite extra security measures taken by the Election Commission amid the growing number of casualties in previous phases of the election.

Earlier, at least seven people were killed in different places across the country in the pre-polls period of the fourth and fifth phases.

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said, "A total of 29 people were injured in Sunday's polls, while law enforcement agencies could detain 63 and executive magistrate fined 5."

Polls at 15 out of 9,224 centres were suspended as the situation went out of control, he told a press briefing at the Election Commission office in the capital, after the polls.

Khandaker, however, termed the fourth phase UP election as "free and fair". "People participated in the polls with festivity," he added.

A total of 836 union parishads of 118 upazilas across the country took part in the fourth phase of the election. Some incidents of stabbing, collision and chasing have been reported in some centres. Also, allegations of vote-stuffing, vote-rigging, irregularities were raised on the day in different areas. One was killed in Thakurgaon.

"After casting ballots, the election results were announced. Some supporters of the defeated candidates blocked the way of election and law enforcement agency officials as they did not agree with the polls result. However, to save the polling materials and officials, police made the fire," said Chitta Ronjon Ray, officer-in-charge at the Ruhea Police Station under Takurgaon district.

The deceased was not identified immediately, he told The Business Standard.

Besides, former Chhatra League general secretary Golam Rabbani was reportedly attacked at a centre of Ishitpur Union Parishad under Madaripur district. He was visiting the centre.

Earlier, at least 5 people were killed in the first phase of the UP polls, 30 people in the second phase and 33 in the third phase.

In Rajshahi, the supporters of Awami League candidate Abul Kalam hacked two Jamaat supporters at Halidagachi High school centre, local people said.

Bangladesh / Top News

UP Election / violance / Killing centring UP polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

11h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

11h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

2h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

3h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market