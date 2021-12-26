Killing centring UP polls continues

The fourth phase of union parishad polls concluded Sunday with at least one person killed and dozens wounded, despite extra security measures taken by the Election Commission amid the growing number of casualties in previous phases of the election.

Earlier, at least seven people were killed in different places across the country in the pre-polls period of the fourth and fifth phases.

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said, "A total of 29 people were injured in Sunday's polls, while law enforcement agencies could detain 63 and executive magistrate fined 5."

Polls at 15 out of 9,224 centres were suspended as the situation went out of control, he told a press briefing at the Election Commission office in the capital, after the polls.

Khandaker, however, termed the fourth phase UP election as "free and fair". "People participated in the polls with festivity," he added.

A total of 836 union parishads of 118 upazilas across the country took part in the fourth phase of the election. Some incidents of stabbing, collision and chasing have been reported in some centres. Also, allegations of vote-stuffing, vote-rigging, irregularities were raised on the day in different areas. One was killed in Thakurgaon.

"After casting ballots, the election results were announced. Some supporters of the defeated candidates blocked the way of election and law enforcement agency officials as they did not agree with the polls result. However, to save the polling materials and officials, police made the fire," said Chitta Ronjon Ray, officer-in-charge at the Ruhea Police Station under Takurgaon district.

The deceased was not identified immediately, he told The Business Standard.

Besides, former Chhatra League general secretary Golam Rabbani was reportedly attacked at a centre of Ishitpur Union Parishad under Madaripur district. He was visiting the centre.

Earlier, at least 5 people were killed in the first phase of the UP polls, 30 people in the second phase and 33 in the third phase.

In Rajshahi, the supporters of Awami League candidate Abul Kalam hacked two Jamaat supporters at Halidagachi High school centre, local people said.