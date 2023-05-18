Khulna City polls: Nomination of 4 out of 7 mayoral candidates cancelled

The nomination of four out of the total seven mayoral candidates in Khulna City Corporation has been cancelled today.

Returning Officer Md Alauddin announced the cancellation of four candidates after verifying the nomination papers at around 11:30 on Thursday (18 May).

At the same time, the candidature of three mayoral candidates was declared valid.

The candidacy of Zaker Party nominee SM Sabbir Hossain, independent mayoral candidate SM Shafiqur Rahman, Al Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury and Syed Kamrul Islam have been cancelled.

The valid candidates are Awami League nominated Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated Md Abdul Awal and Jatiya Party nominated candidate Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu.

"Independent candidates have to give the names and signatures of 300 voters supporting their candidacy along with the nomination papers. But the independent mayoral candidate Al Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury, SM Shafiqur Rahman and Syed Kamrul Islam submitted the voters' signatures by forgery. That is why their nomination papers have been cancelled. Apart from this, the nomination of Zaker Party candidate SM Sabbir Hossain has been cancelled for not submitting the income tax return along with the nomination," Returning Officer Md Alauddin said.

He said that candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled can appeal to the Khulna Divisional Commissioner within three days.

Candidacy can be withdrawn till 25 May. Symbols will be allotted on 26 May.

The total number of voters in this year's Khulna City Corporation elections is about 535,000. There will be 1 thousand 732 booths in 289 polling stations. Elections will be held on 12 June.