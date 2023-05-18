Khulna City polls: Nomination of 4 out of 7 mayoral candidates cancelled

Politics

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

Khulna City polls: Nomination of 4 out of 7 mayoral candidates cancelled

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 12:49 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The nomination of four out of the total seven mayoral candidates in Khulna City Corporation has been cancelled today. 

Returning Officer Md Alauddin announced the cancellation of four candidates after verifying the nomination papers at around 11:30 on Thursday (18 May). 

At the same time, the candidature of three mayoral candidates was declared valid.

The candidacy of Zaker Party nominee SM Sabbir Hossain, independent mayoral candidate SM Shafiqur Rahman, Al Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury and Syed Kamrul Islam have been cancelled.

The valid candidates are Awami League nominated Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated Md Abdul Awal and Jatiya Party nominated candidate Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu.

"Independent candidates have to give the names and signatures of 300 voters supporting their candidacy along with the nomination papers. But the independent mayoral candidate Al Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury, SM Shafiqur Rahman and Syed Kamrul Islam submitted the voters' signatures by forgery. That is why their nomination papers have been cancelled. Apart from this, the nomination of Zaker Party candidate SM Sabbir Hossain has been cancelled for not submitting the income tax return along with the nomination," Returning Officer Md Alauddin said. 

He said that candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled can appeal to the Khulna Divisional Commissioner within three days.

Candidacy can be withdrawn till 25 May. Symbols will be allotted on 26 May.

The total number of voters in this year's Khulna City Corporation elections is about 535,000. There will be 1 thousand 732 booths in 289 polling stations. Elections will be held on 12 June.

Bangladesh / Top News

Khulna City Corporation / City Corporation / Polls / Khulna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

4h | Panorama
Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right Olympiad for you

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

18h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

1d | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May