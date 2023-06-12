Khulna city polls: Khaleque says he is confident about victory

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 10:34 am

Khulna city polls: Khaleque says he is confident about victory

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 10:34 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in the Khulna City Corporation elections, Talukder Abdul Khaleque said he is certain of his victory in the polls.

"I am 100% sure about victory," he said in response to questions from journalists after casting his vote at Pioneer School centre in the city at around 9am on Monday (12 June).

Regarding the low voter turnout in most of the centres, he said, "The voter turnout is increasing as the day progresses. I am optimistic that about 60-65% votes would be cast."

Almost all centres have fewer agents for other mayoral candidates. In this regard, Talukder Abdul Khaleque warned that if not later, other party candidates will say that their agent was not allowed to enter the centre.

"We want agents of every candidate in the centres. Whoever is in the centre should fulfil their duties," he added. 

Regarding the overall situation, he said, "I visited all the centres since morning, The situation is normal."

 

