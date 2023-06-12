Khulna city polls: Jatiya Party's mayor candidate claims agents barred from entering polling stations

Jatiya Party (Ershad)-backed mayoral candidate Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu has alleged that his agents are being barred from entering polling centres by supporters of the Awami League (AL) candidate as Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election is underway.

He made the allegation while talking to the media after casting his vote at the Collegiate School centre, under ward 17 in Sonadanga Residential Area of Khulna city, around 10:30 am.

Expressing doubts about a fair election, the Jatiya Party-backed candidate said that a fair election under the current government is not possible, UNB's Barishal correspondent reported from the spot.

He said the process to vote was slow at the polling stations, and the environment was not festive.

Asked about his next course of action, Md Shafiqul Islam said, "I will officially inform you (journalists) about my stance after visiting a few more centres."

Voting in the KCC election began at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm without any break. Electronic voting machines are being used at all centres to take votes.

Five candidates are vying for the mayoral post, 136 for councillors in 29 general wards, and 30 for reserved seats.

Awami League-backed candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque cast his vote at Pioneer Secondary Girls School centre on the city's South Central Road around 9:10 am.

After voting, the mayoral candidate said the election is being held in a free, fair manner.

"I will accept whatever result coming from the voters," he said, hoping that people will vote for him for the continuation of the development.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are carrying out their duty to ensure security in the KCC election along with 8,080 members from the police, Ansar and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).