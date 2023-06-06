Khulna city polls: EC bans bike movement for 72 hrs, other vehicles for 24 hrs

The Election Commission has imposed a ban on the movement of motorcycles for 72 hours and other vehicles for 24 hours in the Khulna metropolitan area during the city corporation (KCC) election slated for 12 June.

The restriction on the plying of motorcycles is set to come into effect on Saturday midnight, and for other vehicles from Sunday midnight in the election areas.

A letter has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport to take necessary measures in this regard, said a notification of the Election Commission issued on Sunday.

According to the letter, movement of trucks, buses, minibuses, microbuses, vans, cars and easy bikes will be restricted from June 11 midnight to June 12 midnight.

In case of motorcycles, the restriction will be effective from 10 June midnight to 13 June midnight.

However, the vehicles with EC stickers, those belonging to emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, will remain out of the ban's purview.

Besides, the Election Commission has formed the Election Tribunal and the Election Appeal Tribunal to settle election-related disputes.

Senior Assistant Judge of Khulna Senior Assistant Judge Court will serve in the Election Tribunal, while Additional District and Sessions Judge, First Court, and Additional District Magistrate of Khulna will perform duties in the Election Appellate Tribunal.