Khulna city polls: EC bans bike movement for 72 hrs, other vehicles for 24 hrs

Politics

UNB
06 June, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 12:58 pm

Related News

Khulna city polls: EC bans bike movement for 72 hrs, other vehicles for 24 hrs

UNB
06 June, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 12:58 pm
Khulna city polls: EC bans bike movement for 72 hrs, other vehicles for 24 hrs

The Election Commission has imposed a ban on the movement of motorcycles for 72 hours and other vehicles for 24 hours in the Khulna metropolitan area during the city corporation (KCC) election slated for 12 June.

The restriction on the plying of motorcycles is set to come into effect on Saturday midnight, and for other vehicles from Sunday midnight in the election areas.

A letter has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport to take necessary measures in this regard, said a notification of the Election Commission issued on Sunday.

According to the letter, movement of trucks, buses, minibuses, microbuses, vans, cars and easy bikes will be restricted from June 11 midnight to June 12 midnight.

In case of motorcycles, the restriction will be effective from 10 June midnight to 13 June midnight.

However, the vehicles with EC stickers, those belonging to emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, will remain out of the ban's purview.

Besides, the Election Commission has formed the Election Tribunal and the Election Appeal Tribunal to settle election-related disputes.

Senior Assistant Judge of Khulna Senior Assistant Judge Court will serve in the Election Tribunal, while Additional District and Sessions Judge, First Court, and Additional District Magistrate of Khulna will perform duties in the Election Appellate Tribunal.

Bangladesh / Top News

Khulna City Corporation Election / Khulna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

1h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

3h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers