Khulna city polls: 36% votes cast in 10 centres till 2pm

Politics

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:31 pm

Related News

Khulna city polls: 36% votes cast in 10 centres till 2pm

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

About 36% of the total voters cast their votes in Khulna City Corporation elections till 2pm, said Assistant Returning Officer Md Jasim Uddin, who is in charge of supervising 10 polling centres.

The total number of voters in those 10 centres is 22,986. Among them, 8,231 people voted. 

He said that no untoward incident happened in any centre.

"Everyone could cast their vote," he added. 

Among the centres, Dr Gazi Mizanur Rahman Secondary School has a total of 1,827 voters. 641 votes were cast. 

Talimul Millat Rahmaniya Fazil Madrasa has two centers. There are 3918 total voters in those two centres. 1461 votes were cast. 

National Girls High School also has two centres. The total number of voters in those two centres is 4,621. The total votes cast was1,666.

There are 2,039 voters in Golam Muktadir Government Primary School centre. 688 votes were cast.

The total number of voters in Pallimangal Diwa Secondary School is 1,896. 584 votes were cast. 

Reverend Paul's High School centre has a total of 1,853 voters; 684 votes were cast. 

The total number of voters in the new building centre of Pallimangal Girls Secondary School is 3,390. 1,375 votes were cast. 

Besides, there are total voters of 3,442 people in the old building centre of Pallimangal Girls Secondary School. 1,132 votes have been cast. 

Bangladesh

Barishal & Khulna Polls / Khulna Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

6h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

8h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

4h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA