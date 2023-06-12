Khulna city polls: 36% votes cast in 10 centres till 2pm

About 36% of the total voters cast their votes in Khulna City Corporation elections till 2pm, said Assistant Returning Officer Md Jasim Uddin, who is in charge of supervising 10 polling centres.

The total number of voters in those 10 centres is 22,986. Among them, 8,231 people voted.

He said that no untoward incident happened in any centre.

"Everyone could cast their vote," he added.

Among the centres, Dr Gazi Mizanur Rahman Secondary School has a total of 1,827 voters. 641 votes were cast.

Talimul Millat Rahmaniya Fazil Madrasa has two centers. There are 3918 total voters in those two centres. 1461 votes were cast.

National Girls High School also has two centres. The total number of voters in those two centres is 4,621. The total votes cast was1,666.

There are 2,039 voters in Golam Muktadir Government Primary School centre. 688 votes were cast.

The total number of voters in Pallimangal Diwa Secondary School is 1,896. 584 votes were cast.

Reverend Paul's High School centre has a total of 1,853 voters; 684 votes were cast.

The total number of voters in the new building centre of Pallimangal Girls Secondary School is 3,390. 1,375 votes were cast.

Besides, there are total voters of 3,442 people in the old building centre of Pallimangal Girls Secondary School. 1,132 votes have been cast.