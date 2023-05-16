Khulna city polls: 195 candidates submit nominations; 7 running for mayor

A total of 195 candidates have submitted nomination papers to participate in the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) elections slated for 12 June.

Among the candidates, seven have submitted their nominations for the post of mayor, 149 for the post of general councilor and 39 for the reserved seat.

Returning Officer Md Alauddin said the nominations will be scruntinised on 18 May.

"Anyone can withdraw their nomination by 25 May," he said.

Among the seven running for mayor, the Awami League nominated Khulna Metropolitan unit President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated Md Abdul Awal, and the National Party nominated its central Vice Chairman Shafiqul Islam Madhu.

Abdul Khaleque has previously participated in the mayoral election for the party in 2008, 2013 and 2018. He won in 2008 and 2018, but was defeated by a BNP candidate in 2013.

Md Abdul Awal is participating in the KCC election for the first time. Another candidate, Muzzammil Haque, the Khulna unit president of Islami Andolon was a mayoral candidate in the 2018 election.

Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu was elected as the KCC Mayor in 2013 for Jatiya Party.

Three candidates, two independents and one representing the Zaker party, are making their electoral debuts.

None of them were active in polls before the city polls.

On the other hand, Zaker party nominee SM Sabbir Hossain, independent candidate Syed Kamrul Islam, and Al Amin Md. Abdullah Chowdhury is a completely new face in this election. None of them were seen to be active in politics before the polls.