Khulna city election: 2,000 CCTV cameras being installed in and outside polling stations

Around 2000 closed-circuit TV cameras (CCTV) will be installed in and outside polling stations in Khulna, so that the Election Commission in Dhaka can monitor the voting situation, said sources at the local Election Commission office.

Voting to Khulna City Corporation (KCC) is scheduled to be held on June 12 and a festive situation is prevailing over campaigning in the 31 wards of the city.

Authorities concerned have already completed training of 5,485 people, selected to perform duties on election day.

This year, 5,35, 528 voters are scheduled to exercise their franchise at 289 polling stations.

Already 1,732 polling booths have been installed to make the voting process easier while 289 presiding officers, 1,732 assistant presiding officers and 3,464 polling officers are taking all-out preparation to perform their duties.

Farazi Benazir Ahmed, assistant returning officer and Khulna district election officer, said the work of sending election materials including EVM (electronic voting machines) will start on June 11 and the results will be announced at Women's Sports Complex on June 12 midnight.