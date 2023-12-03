Khilafat Andolon: 'Polls-oriented', winning none  

Amid these stalwarts, another name came to garner some attention: Maulana Muhammadullah, widely known as Hafezzi Hujur. 

Logo of Khilafat Andolon
Logo of Khilafat Andolon

Following the assassination of former president Ziaur Rahman, the 1981 presidential elections of Bangladesh became a race between a number of political heavyweights – Abdus Sattar, Kamal Hossain and MAG Osmani. 

Amid these stalwarts, another name came to garner some attention: Maulana Muhammadullah, widely known as Hafezzi Hujur. 

The presidential elections was Muhammadullah's first foray into politics, a notable move for a scholar who had till then shunned the power corridors of the country. 

Muhammadullah formed the Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon using the symbol of a banyan tree, becoming the first religious figure to contest for the highest office in the state in Bangladesh. 

His brand of politics had some admirers, as evidenced by the three lakh votes he managed to secure. 

From then, however, it has only been on the down swing for the party.

After the death of Mahmmadullah in 1987, the party joined the parliamentary elections in 1996. It fought for 43 seats, winning none and securing only 93,049 votes. 

By 2008, its vote bank had dipped even further, as it contested 33 seats, won none and got only 16,944 votes. 

In the last election, the party had candidates for 23 seats, who got only 9,796 votes. 

This time, the Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon is fielding some 14 candidates.

Speaking to The Business Standard, the party's organising secretary Mufti Sultan Mohiuddin said theirs was an election-oriented party which had participated in all the polls since its formation.

"We can convey an invitation to the people of this country for the establishment of Islamic Caliphate through elections. Rather than thinking of becoming members of parliament or coming to power, our main objective is to deliver an invitation to come towards Islam," he said.

On the party's leadership, he said, "Muhammadullah Hafezzi was the Ameer of the party till his death. After that, his eldest son Ahmed Ullah Ashraf became the Amir. Following his demise in 2018, the party is currently under the leadership of his brother Ameer Ataullah Hafezzi."

Mufti Sultan Mohiuddin said their party got registration in 2008.

On the candidates, he said Ataullah was contesting the Manikganj-1 seat. The party secretary, however, could not file his nomination on time, so would not be able to contest.

Mohiuddin, himself, is vying for the Cumilla-2 seat, currently held by AL's Selima Ahmed Mary.

