Khasru calls for keeping unity intact

Politics

BSS
09 November, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

Khasru calls for keeping unity intact

BSS
09 November, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 08:55 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Kashru Mahmud Chowdhury addressed at a rally of the party at Kazirdwery today (9 November). Photo: BSS
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Kashru Mahmud Chowdhury addressed at a rally of the party at Kazirdwery today (9 November). Photo: BSS

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Kashru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged the party leaders and workers to proceed towards the election by keeping the party's unity intact.

"We should keep the unity intact as directed by Tarique Rahman and proceed to the election," he said while addressing a rally of the party at Kazirdwery today (9 November). 

Chattogram City, North and South District units of BNP arranged the rally marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
 
Speaking at the rally, Amir Khasru said the cohorts of the fascists are still hatching conspiracy. "So, this national unity should not be frustrated till achieving the goal."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "For the last 15 years we were on the streets, sacrificed our lives and went to jail...We want democratic atmosphere to return in the country after the departure of Sheikh Hasina." 
 
Amir Khasru said BNP floated 31-point proposal six years ago for reform in different sectors on the basis of national consensus.

City BNP President Earshadullah presided over the meeting while central leaders Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin and Golam Akbar Khondaker addressed, among others, on the occasion.
 

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury / BNP / unity / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

2h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

2h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

1h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

1h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

3h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

3h | Videos