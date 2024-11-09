Khasru calls for keeping unity intact

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Kashru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged the party leaders and workers to proceed towards the election by keeping the party's unity intact.

"We should keep the unity intact as directed by Tarique Rahman and proceed to the election," he said while addressing a rally of the party at Kazirdwery today (9 November).

Chattogram City, North and South District units of BNP arranged the rally marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.



Speaking at the rally, Amir Khasru said the cohorts of the fascists are still hatching conspiracy. "So, this national unity should not be frustrated till achieving the goal."

He said, "For the last 15 years we were on the streets, sacrificed our lives and went to jail...We want democratic atmosphere to return in the country after the departure of Sheikh Hasina."



Amir Khasru said BNP floated 31-point proposal six years ago for reform in different sectors on the basis of national consensus.

City BNP President Earshadullah presided over the meeting while central leaders Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin and Golam Akbar Khondaker addressed, among others, on the occasion.

