Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Fakhrul urges leaders, activists to take to streets

Politics

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 02:16 pm

Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on leaders and activists of the party to take to the streets to demand its Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad after releasing her.
 
"Let's all work together to liberate democracy by sending the country's leader Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment," he said while speaking at a rally arranged by Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal in front of the National Press Club on Friday.
 
Fakhrul said, "I would like to say to the leaders of Krishak Dal to spread all over Bangladesh. Get all the farmers of Bangladesh out of their homes. Let them all come to the streets for their leader, for the existence of Bangladesh. Together, we will send the country's leader Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment and for liberating democracy."
 
The BNP leader said, "Our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is leading us from a distance of 8,000 miles with great success."
 
"Defeating this misrule, we have to establish a true and beautiful democratic government in the true sense of the word," he added.
 
For the last few days, BNP leaders and activists have been staging protests to press home their demands and clashed with law enforcers at different places across the country.
 
BNP lawmakers had earlier threatened to step down if their party chief was not allowed to go abroad.
 
The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.
 
Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.
 
She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

