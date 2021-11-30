Khaleda's treatment abroad: BNP’s rally underway at Nayapaltan

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses the rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office. Photo: Shishir/TBS

BNP's rally, demanding its critically ill Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment, is underway in the capital.

The rally began in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies gathered in Nayapaltan since morning to join the rally.

BNP senior leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members, have attended the rally.

On Monday, BNP announced that it will hold rallies on Tuesday in all divisional cities demanding the party chairperson's treatment abroad.

For the last few days, BNP leaders and activists have been staging protests to press home their demands and clashed with law enforcers at different places across the country.

BNP lawmakers had earlier threatened to step down if their party chief was not allowed to go abroad.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

