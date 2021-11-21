Khaleda's treatment abroad: BNP-led 20-party alliance leaders to meet home minister

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 12:56 pm

Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Iskander, on 11 November, had written to the home ministry to allow her to go abroad for better treatment

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Leaders of the BNP-led 20-party alliance have decided to meet Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan with the demand of Khaleda Zia's immediate release for better treatment abroad.

They are scheduled to meet the home minister at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka and give a memorandum in this regard on Sunday.

A five-member delegation led by Bangladesh Kalyan Party Syed Chairman Muhammad Ibrahim, is scheduled to meet the home minister at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka and give a memorandum in this regard on Sunday noon.

Members of the delegation, Adv Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Dal (BJD), and Shahadat Hossain Selim, secretary general of a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP new faction), confirmed the matter to Jagoo News.

The delegation also includes National People's Party (NPP) Chairman Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, and National Democratic Party (NDP) Chairman Kari Abu Taher.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

However, the government rejected the plea.

