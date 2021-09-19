Khaleda’s jail term suspension extended for 6 more months

The government has extended BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension for another six months with the condition that she would take treatment at home.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal made the disclosure to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday.

It is the fourth time extension of Khaleda's jail term suspension.

The former prime minister, jailed on charge of corruption in 2018, was first let out of prison on 25 March, 2020, after her term was suspended. The third six-month jail term suspension is going to end on 24 September.

On the first week of August, her family applied to the home ministry seeking another extension. Later on, home ministry sent it to the law ministry. On 7 September law ministry sent their opinion to home ministry.

Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in two corruption cases, was temporarily released by the government by an executive order considering her age and on humanitarian grounds last year amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In April this year, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital. She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Later on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal.

Meanwhile, in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years after a special court convicted her in October 2018.

Khaleda Zia has at least 36 cases ongoing against her including the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case and Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.