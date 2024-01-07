Khaleda's ex-adviser Ekramuzzaman wins big against AL candidate in Brahmanbaria-1

Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, dismissed BNP leader and former advisor of Khaleda Zia, has won in the Jatiya Sangsad polls by defeating 'boat' candidate Badruddoza Md Farhad Hossain in Brahmanbaria-1.

The independent candidate secured 89, 424 votes while his rival got 46, 189 votes, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Habibur Rahman announced tonight (7 January).

Ekramuzzaman was dismissed from BNP after collecting the nomination form to contest in the upcoming national elections as an independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-1 by defying BNP's decision not to participate in the national elections unless they are held under a caretaker government.

Three other candidates contested from Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) seat. Among them, Jatiyo Party candidate Shahanul Karim got 204 votes, Islami Front candidate Islam Uddin got 427 votes and Bakul Hossain of Bangladesh Workers Party got 140 votes.

Ekramuzzaman has been doing politics in Nasirnagar for the past 20 years.

Though he is popular in the constituency, party insiders believe that the internal conflict and division of Awami League played a greater role in his victory.

The Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency is known as Awami League's vote bank. Since 1996, this seat has been occupied by the ruling party.