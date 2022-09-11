Khaleda Zia’s family files petition to extend her conditional release  

Politics

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia’s family files petition to extend her conditional release  

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 05:54 pm
File Photo/Collected
File Photo/Collected

Family members of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia have requested to continue the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence. 

They filed a petition to the Home Ministry in this regard Sunday (11 September), said BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan. 

Earlier on Saturday, Law Minister Anisul Huq had said that the government will extend the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence in two corruption cases if her family files any petition. 

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020.

The government extended her conditional release from jail in the two corruption cases several times.

The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018.

She was convicted in a second corruption case later.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of physicians has been overseeing her treatment.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

9h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

9h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

8h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

11m | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

1h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

1h | Videos
Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’