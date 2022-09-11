Khaleda Zia’s family files petition to extend her conditional release  

Family members of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia have requested to continue the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence.

They filed a petition to the Home Ministry in this regard Sunday (11 September), said BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Earlier on Saturday, Law Minister Anisul Huq had said that the government will extend the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence in two corruption cases if her family files any petition.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020.

The government extended her conditional release from jail in the two corruption cases several times.

The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018.

She was convicted in a second corruption case later.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of physicians has been overseeing her treatment.