Khaleda Zia not out of danger yet: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 10:34 pm

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, is still not out of danger, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, citing her doctors.

"Today, we are fighting for the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh. Khaleda Zia, leader of the country and mother of democracy, is still fighting for her life under house arrest," he said at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since 9 August. She was moved to the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital on Sunday night and was moved to her cabin again on Monday morning.

"Doctors have repeatedly advised taking her abroad for treatment," said the BNP leader, demanding the BNP chairperson's unconditional release.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Moyeen Khan said, "The BNP does not do the politics of killing people. We want to continue the peaceful movement. No evil force can withstand human will."

In response to a question about some leaders leaving the party, Moyeen Khan said, "The BNP is not Baksal. People are not forced to be here."

At that time, Mirza Fakhrul said Taimur Alam Khandkar and Shamser Mobin Chowdhury were not members of the BNP. They can make their own personal decisions. They can join another party if they want.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Chairman's Press Wing Officer Shamsuddin Didar and others were present at the event.

