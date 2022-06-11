Khaleda Zia hospitalised

File photo
File photo

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital early today.

"Khaleda Zia suddenly fell ill at midnight. She was taken from her Gulshan residence to Evercare Hospital at 2:55am,"Shairul Kabir Khan, an official of the media wing of the BNP chairperson, told media.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders rushed to the hospital at the time, Shairul Kabir Khan added.

Mirza Fakhrul told reporters that Khaleda Zia has been admitted to the hospital due to heart problems. Details about her physical condition could be known after the diagnosis.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital in April for health check-ups.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. On 1 February this year, she returned home after an 81-day stay at the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her jail sentence on 25 March in 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.

Khaleda Zia

