Khaleda Zia to be taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up today afternoon

Former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to a Dhaka hospital today afternoon (Saturday, 29 April) for a physical examination.

She will be taken to the capital's Evercare Hospital from her Gulshan residence at around 3pm, confirmed Shairul Kabir Khan, BNP chairperson's press wing member, this morning.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

She has received treatment at the same hospital six times since she was infected with Covid-19 in April 2021.

In November 2021, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On 10 June, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95% blockage in her left artery and a stent was installed the following day.

Doctors also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove them due to her health complications.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.

Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020 with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.