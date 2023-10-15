Khaleda will be released soon, Hasina won't be able to stop it: Rizvi 

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be released soon, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won't be able to prevent it, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"Even in the midst of so many irregularities and oppression, the medical community, engineering community, agriculturists, students, the [common] people are demanding the release of Khaleda Zia," Rizvi also said at a human chain programme in front of the BNP headquarters at Nayapaltan in Dhaka on Sunday (15 October).

The Doctors Association of Bangladesh, an organisation of pro-BNP physicians of the country, organised the human chain in demand of Khaleda Zia's release from jail and sending the ailing former prime minister abroad for advanced treatment.

"The doctors said Khaleda's treatment is very difficult now," Rizvi said while addressing the programme as the chief guest.

Criticising the government, he said a lot of people have died during the coronavirus without getting proper treatment.

"The same thing is happening with dengue. You [Sheikh Hasina] could not even get the medicine needed to treat the disease. Now, the doctors are speaking about complicated things like liver cirrhosis [the condition Khaleda Zia is suffering from], but you're not listening."

Meanwhile, in a press conference later in the afternoon, Rizvi alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is attempting to hold the election through "killings and crossfire".

Arrests are happening en masse across the country, he alleged.

He alleged, "Sheikh Hasina has again started mass arrests to clear the field as part of the plan for a concocted election. When BNP leaders and activists are going to the lower court seeking bail [in cases], their bail plea is being rejected and they are being arrested without warrant.

"Besides, Awami League has started attacking BNP leaders and activists with local weapons on the orders of the government."