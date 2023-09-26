Khaleda under close observation of medical board; no improvement, say doctors

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is under close observation of the medical board formed for her in a cabin of the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.

BNP's media wing officer Shairul Kabir Khan said, "I contacted Madam's [Khaleda Zia] medical board member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain at 5pm. He said the chairperson is under close observation of the medical board. Dr Zahid asked everyone to pray for her."

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said, "Madam's health condition has not improved. She has remained in the same state for the past few days and is currently under close observation by the medical board."

Dr Rafiqul Islam said, "In the past, we have seen ASM Abdur Rob or former health minister Nasim or Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina or MP Haji Selim, they went abroad for treatment. If the government had given permission to Khaleda Zia for medical treatment abroad from the beginning, she would not have been in this situation."