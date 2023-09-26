Khaleda under close observation of medical board; no improvement, say doctors

Politics

UNB
26 September, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:51 pm

Related News

Khaleda under close observation of medical board; no improvement, say doctors

UNB
26 September, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:51 pm
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is under close observation of the medical board formed for her in a cabin of the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.

BNP's media wing officer Shairul Kabir Khan said, "I contacted Madam's [Khaleda Zia] medical board member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain at 5pm. He said the chairperson is under close observation of the medical board. Dr Zahid asked everyone to pray for her."

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said, "Madam's health condition has not improved. She has remained in the same state for the past few days and is currently under close observation by the medical board."

Dr Rafiqul Islam said, "In the past, we have seen ASM Abdur Rob or former health minister Nasim or Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina or MP Haji Selim, they went abroad for treatment. If the government had given permission to Khaleda Zia for medical treatment abroad from the beginning, she would not have been in this situation."

Bangladesh / Top News

Khaleda Zia's treatment / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy