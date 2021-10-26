Khaleda shifted to cabin from ICU

UNB
26 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 06:11 pm

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city, has been shifted to a cabin from a surgical ICU.

"Madam (Khaleda) was shifted to a cabin on Monday night and she's doing well. She was given liquid food in the morning," Khaleda's personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zahid said the BNP chief underwent a biopsy as she has a small lump in one part of her body.

He said the biopsy was conducted to detect the nature of the origin of the lump. After the biopsy, she was taken to the surgical ICU.

Asked when the biopsy report will be available, Zahid said it may take more than 72 hours to get the biopsy results.

He said Khaleda urged all to pray for her speedy recovery.

On 12 October, Khaleda Zia was admitted to the Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

The BNP chief has been undergoing treatment under a medical board formed earlier. Her doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such an advantage.

On 27 April, Khaleda was admitted to the Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.

