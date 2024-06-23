Khaleda on her deathbed for lack of advanced treatment: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
23 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 04:23 pm

Related News

Khaleda on her deathbed for lack of advanced treatment: Fakhrul

He said Khaleda fell ill while staying in Old Dhaka Central Jail, but no medical treatment was provided to her there

UNB
23 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 04:23 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a discussion on 9 June. File Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a discussion on 9 June. File Photo: UNB

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is now on her deathbed due to lack of necessary advanced treatment abroad, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (23 June).

Speaking at a prayer and milad mahfil, he also accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of intentionally depriving Khaleda of advanced medical treatment overseas out of "personal political vendetta, with the intention of leading to her death."

"It's our misfortune that our leader Khaleda Zia is now in critical condition on her deathbed without receiving any [necessary] medical treatment [abroad]," the BNP leader said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He alleged that the BNP chief has been imprisoned for a long period due to the vindictiveness of the current "oppressive fascist" government.

"In completely fabricated cases, she has been imprisoned with the intention to remove her from politics. Although she was allowed to stay at home, she is actually under complete confinement and remains imprisoned," Fakhrul said.

He said Khaleda fell ill while staying in Old Dhaka Central Jail, but no medical treatment was provided to her there.

"She complained repeatedly, but the government did not pay heed and did not provide her with medical care. Later, when she was taken to the hospital [by the jail authorities], she did not receive any proper treatment there either," the BNP leader said.

He said the government had granted Khaleda permission to stay at her residence in Gulshan, with the stipulation that she could not leave the country and must receive treatment locally.

"The medical board at Evercare Hospital has consistently stated that treating Madam's [Khaleda's] illness here in Bangladesh is not possible. To address her various problems, she requires treatment at a multidisciplinary hospital in a developed country," Fakhrul said.

He also said their party, Khaleda's family, civil society members, foreign missions, the EU, and international organisations have consistently appealed to the government to authorise her treatment at a specialised medical facility abroad.

"But Sheikh Hasina out of her personal political vendetta has denied Khaleda access to better medical treatment in order to kill her and to remove her from politics," alleged the BNP leader.

As part of the party's countrywide programme, BNP arranged a doa and milad mahfil at its Nayapaltan central office.

Earlier on Saturday night, the party announced that its all city and district units would arrange prayers like doa and milad mahfil on Sunday, seeking divine blessings for Khaleda's speedy healing.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance at around 3:30am on Saturday as she suddenly fell ill at her residence, 'Firoza' in Gulshan. She was quickly admitted to the CCU, where her medical treatment began under the supervision of a medical board.

The former prime minister, aged 79, has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving medical care frequently at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof. Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda's doctors have been advising sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On 26 October last year, three US specialist doctors completed a hepatic procedure known as the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accumulation in Khaleda's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.  
 

Top News

Khaleda Zia's treatment / BNP / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

44m | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

1h | Videos
Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

3h | Videos
Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

4h | Videos
Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

4h | Videos