Khaleda free, not in govt custody: Law Minister

Politics

UNB
28 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 04:32 pm

Related News

Khaleda free, not in govt custody: Law Minister

Anisul Huq said Khaleda Zia was freed on humanitarian grounds and the government would consider whether the fresh demand over her release could be accepted or not

UNB
28 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 04:32 pm
Khaleda free, not in govt custody: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is now free as she is not in government custody for sure. 
 
"She [Khaleda] is definitely free. She's not obviously in our custody or in government custody. Staying here, she can definitely receive treatment anywhere as she wishes, and she's doing so," he told Parliament. 
 
The law minister said this in parliament replying to a remark made by BNP MP Rumeen Farhana who claimed in the House that "Khaleda Zia still remains in government custody." 
 
"If anything happens to the leader, the government will have to bear the full responsibility as she has been in government custody for the last three years. She's still in government custody," said Rumeen. 
 
She said the law minister earlier argued that Khaleda Zia would have to go back to jail for going abroad as there is no scope to reconsider a decided case in the same provision (section 401) of the Criminal Code of Procedures. 
 
Rumeen said, "But there's nothing like this in section 401 of the Criminal Code of Procedures. The provision gives the government unlimited authority to take any decision in this regard." 
 
BNP MP Mosharof Hosen said since the government argues that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia needs to go back to jail to get permission for going abroad, the government can announce her residence as sub-jail and allow her to go abroad. 
 
Replying to the remarks, the law minister said he still stands by what he said in this regard. No decision can be given anymore over a decided case, he said earlier but did not refer to the section 401. 
 
"I have differences of opinions over what explanations you gave over section 401 (of CrPC)," he said, pointing at the BNP MPs. 
 
Anisul Huq said Khaleda Zia was freed on humanitarian grounds and the government would consider whether the fresh demand over her release could be accepted or not. 
 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / Law Minister Anisul Huq / treatment / Khaleda Zia's treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

5h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

21h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

21h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

22h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 