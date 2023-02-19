Khaleda can do politics, but not participate in next general election: Anisul

UNB
19 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 05:20 pm

Khaleda can do politics, but not participate in next general election: Anisul

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia can take part in politics, but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Sunday (19 February).

The government will not interfere in her doing politics, the minister said adding "Whether she will do politics or not, it's her personal matter."

The minister was talking to reporters after attending an orientation course held at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the city.

"The constitution states that any person who has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment cannot participate in the elections. There is nothing new to say," said Anisul.

The BNP leader has been convicted of cases of corruption in Zia Orphanage Trust and sentenced to 10 years in jail. In another corruption case involving Zia Charitable Trust she has been given seven years of imprisonment.

Her sentences have been suspended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on humanitarian grounds because of her poor health.

