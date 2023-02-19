Khaleda can do politics, but cannot contest next polls: Law minister

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia can take part in politics, but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Sunday.

The government will not interfere in her doing politics, the minister said adding "Whether she will do politics or not, it is her personal matter."

The minister was talking to reporters after attending an orientation course held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the city, reports the UNB.

"The constitution states that any person who has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment cannot participate in the elections," said Anisul.

The BNP leader has been convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case and sentenced to 10 years in jail. In another corruption case involving Zia Charitable Trust she has been given seven years of imprisonment.

Her sentences have been suspended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on humanitarian grounds because of her poor health.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in response said the BNP and Begum Zia will decide about her next election participation and politics, not the government.

"AL cannot decide whether or not Khaleda can do politics," he said.

Replying to if Khaleda Zia will participate in the ongoing political movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, it will depend on her health condition and the party's consensus.

"The ruling party's statements on Khaleda being barred from contesting in the next election is not lawful as she has every right to do so," Fakhrul told The Business Standard.

"Even though the BNP chairperson is well within her rights to obtain treatment abroad, the government denying her the permission itself is unlawful. The Awami league's political rhetoric is baseless to us," he remarked.

Whether or not Khaleda will participate in BNP's ongoing political development depends on the condition of her health and the party's consensus.

In regards to the government's perspective and the recent statement by Law Minister Anisul Huq, Political Analyst Dr Maruf Mallick said, "This is one kind of political trap by the government to mitigate pressure from the local and international community for holding free and fair elections."

He also said, "The government does not believe Begum Zia is physically fit to move politically."

BNP should, however, take the opportunity of its chairperson's political participation, because Khaleda is considered an unparalleled leader for the party, Mallick said.

"If she can make even a slightly political move or present audio, video messages for the countrymen, it would be much more effective and quite tremendous for BNP's ongoing demonstrations," the analyst remarked.