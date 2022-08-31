Khaleda being deprived of due treatment: Fakhrul

Accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of making "discourteous" remarks about ailing opposition leader Khaleda Zia, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said the government is depriving her of the treatment she deserves.

"It's unfortunate for the nation that such an unelected illegal prime minister is there in the office. She (PM) does not even have the minimum political etiquette. We can't even imagine the statements she made yesterday (Tuesday) about Begum Khaleda Zia. It's totally devoid of political etiquette," he said.

Speaking at a doa mahfil, the BNP leader also said the prime minister has been making such comments against her arch-rival Khaleda out of political vengeance. "She is always jealous of our leader Khaleda Zia and she can't tolerate her."

The doa mahfil (prayers) were held at the party's central office at Naya Paltan arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of Khaleda and the organisation's general secretary Abdul Monayem Munna.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hasina alleged that BNP is staging a drama over sending Khaleda abroad for treatment.

She also said Khaleda goes to the hospital wearing makeup and dressed well. "On the other hand, her doctor reports that her condition is very bad and her liver has been seriously damaged. "Everyone knows what (drink/food) causes the liver to rot quickly."

Fakhrul said the country's people do not like such indecent and indecorous comments about Khaleda.

Recalling Khaleda's long struggle and sacrifices for democracy, the BNP leader said she restored democracy by ousting the autocratic ruler in 1990.

"She became the prime minister of the country three times with the unconditional love of people. She's still struggling for the country's democracy even staying in a hospital with illnesses," he observed.

Fakhrul said the BNP chairperson is being denied the right to minimum treatment. "Her doctors have made it very clear repeatedly in press conferences that she needs to be treated in a specialised hospital or centre abroad.

Denting country's image

The BNP secretary general alleged that the ministers lied about the statement of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

"She (Bachelet) held a press conference and said that human rights were being violated and the incidents of enforced disappearance were happening in the country and those need to be stopped. She also said that an independent, fair and impartial investigation is necessary into the incidents of rights violations,"

After her departure, Fakhrul said the ministers claimed that Bachelet did not say anything about human rights as the human rights situation is good in Bangladesh. "But a statement was issued on Tuesday from the office of the High Commission, saying that the government ministers have lied which has tarnished the country's image," he said.