Keep scheduled banks open this weekend: EC to cenbank

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 09:24 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the central bank to keep scheduled banks in Dhaka, Chattogram and other metropolises open this weekend- Friday and Saturday- to facilitate the payments related to the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

The commission sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (3 January) to this end.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls is slated for 7 January. 

According to the letter, the EC will need to transact and withdraw cash during the two days -Friday and Saturday- before the polling day on 7 January.

Hence, it will be necessary to keep such scheduled banks open at the district and upazila levels including in Dhaka, Chattogram and other metropolises with a limited number of manpower.

The EC also asked bank officers or employees who have been assigned polling officers for election duties not to engage in banking activities.

