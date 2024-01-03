Keep scheduled banks open this weekend: EC to cenbank

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the central bank to keep scheduled banks in Dhaka, Chattogram and other metropolises open this weekend- Friday and Saturday- to facilitate the payments related to the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

The commission sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (3 January) to this end.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls is slated for 7 January.

According to the letter, the EC will need to transact and withdraw cash during the two days -Friday and Saturday- before the polling day on 7 January.

Hence, it will be necessary to keep such scheduled banks open at the district and upazila levels including in Dhaka, Chattogram and other metropolises with a limited number of manpower.

The EC also asked bank officers or employees who have been assigned polling officers for election duties not to engage in banking activities.