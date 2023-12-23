Keep country free from BNP, Jamaat to continue development: PM

PM addressing a ruling party public rally as part of its campaign for the national polls in six districts on 23 Dec. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (23 December) urged the people to keep the country free from the BNP and Jamaat to continue the ongoing development.

"The BNP is not a political party rather a terrorist one. Jamaat is a party of war criminals. The country has to be kept away from both the BNP and Jamaat to keep up the ongoing development of Bangladesh,"the Awami League president said while addressing a ruling party public rally as part of its campaign for the national polls in six districts.

The development trend will continue only when there is a free and fair election, she said, adding, "In the elections, the people will elect their preferred candidate through casting their vote, and the development of the country will be kept rolling."

In this regard, the premier urged the people to uphold the democratic trend of Bangladesh alongside the development spree in the elections.

As a developing nation, Bangladesh has to be built as a developed and prosperous country, she added.



She joined the rally virtually at Public Library Filed in Kushtia, Wazir Ali School and College Field in Jhenaidah, Satkhira Government High School in Satkhira, Zilla Stadium in Netrokona, and Sheikh Russell Stadium in Rangamati district as well as Bamna and Patharghata upazilas in Barguna districts from Bangladesh Awami League Office.



The premier said in Smart Bangladesh, each citizen will be educated with modern-scientific and technology-based education.



"The population will be smart, the government will be smart, the economy will be smart and all trade and business will be smart there. We will move ahead keeping pace with the world with our heads held high."



She further said, "Bangladesh is not secure in the hands of terrorist BNP and war criminal Jamaat as they don't believe in independence and the spirit of the liberation war.



"So, it is my call to all of you [the people] to continue the ongoing development trend keeping the country away from the hands of BNP and Jamaat," she added.

The AL president said she wants the elections to be held in a peaceful manner, and people of the country would exercise their rights to vote properly.

"We want to secure democracy, because if democracy prevails, the country advances rapidly and we've proved that," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her party aims to continue the spree of development in Bangladesh.