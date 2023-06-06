KCC Polls: 2,000 CCTV cameras to be installed in 289 centres

With only five days left, the Election commission has started to install around 2,000 CCTV cameras in all the 289 centres in 31 wards aiming to monitor the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) polls from the commission office in Dhaka.

The commission decided to use the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in all 289 centres of the KCC election slated to be held on 12 June.

A total of 5,485 officers have already been trained in this regard. CCTV cameras equipped with 360-degree angle features are being installed in front of each polling station and booths to monitor the polling management and security. CEC and other commissioners will monitor the election directly from the central office, according to EC officials in Khulna Regional Office.

Md Alauddin, returning officer of the KCC polls said currently there are 5,35,528 voters under the Khulna City Corporation. A total of 1,732 polling booths will be set up in 289 polling stations under 31 wards for holding the election.

He also said some 289 presiding officers, 1,732 assistant presiding officers and 3,464 polling officers will be deployed with the responsibility of holding the KCC Polls-2023 smoothly.

One CCTV camera is being set up in front of each polling station while one camera is being installed in each of the 1,732 polling booths, he added.

The EC has banned the movement of motorcycles in the Khulna metropolitan area from midnight on June 10 to midnight on June 13, he said.

Besides, trucks, buses, minibuses, microbuses, jeeps, pickups, cars and easy bikes will be prohibited for the next 24 hours from 12pm on June 11.

When contacted, assistant returning officer and Khulna District Election Officer Faraji Benazir Ahmed said the EVM machines have already arrived in Khulna.

The results will be announced from the Divisional Women's Sports Complex at night after the polling ends on June 12, he said.

Meanwhile, a tribunal for the KCC polls was formed on June 4. Senior assistant judge of Khulna Sadar Judge Court has been deployed as in-charge while Additional District Judge of Khulna Judge Court-1 and Additional Deputy Magistrate has been deployed in-charge of appeal tribunal, he added.