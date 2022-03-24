Kamal warns parties of action in case of violence during strike

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Thursday called upon the political parties who have called a nationwide half-day strike on 28 March in protest of rallying commodity prices not to cause public sufferings during their programme.

The BNP too has supported the strike called by the left-leaning political alliance.

"It is a part of political practice to observe strike and blockade, which are allowed for all the political parties. We think the parties will show compassion and refrain from damaging or destructive activities," Kamal said while inaugurating the Police Liberation Museum constructed by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police at Dampara in the port city.

"The law enforcers will certainly play their role if anyone is found in violent activities during the strike. The oil price has increased all over the world and not only in Bangladesh," he said.

Kamal also said that the transportation cost has increased three times due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh is an import-dependent country and the world market situation has an impact here too, he mentioned, adding, "But the Prime Minister has taken immediate steps like reducing VAT, tax to rein in the rise of the oil price. The prices of oil and onion are falling now."

Referring to the election strategy, the minister said many parties adopt various polls-time strategies. They even try to adopt different strategies to come to power other than the support of people.

The Police Liberation Museum has been constructed by conserving armory in Chattogram which Master Da Surya Sen raided in 1930 to fight against the British rulers. The museum will be opened to the public on 26 March.