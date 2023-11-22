Kalyan Party, Muslim League (Bulbul), Jatiya Party (MA Matin) form new coalition; set to participate in nat'l polls

Leaders of the newly formed political alliance - including Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wristwatch symbol), Bangladesh Muslim League (Interlocked Hands symbol), and Jatiya Party (Jackfruit symbol) - address the media at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday, 22 November. Photo: TBS

Three political parties -- Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wristwatch symbol), the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) led by Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury , and the Jatiya Party (Jackfruit symbol) led by MA Matin -- announced the formation of a new coalition on Wednesday (22 November).

The newly formed coalition will participate in the upcoming national election under the current government, leader of the coalition and Kalyan Party President Major (retired) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim made the announcement at the National Press Club in Dhaka today.

During the press conference, Syed Muhammad Ibrahim said, "We will participate in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections as a coalition since we want to make the 2024 elections acceptable to the nation and the world."

Addressing concerns regarding the fairness of the electoral process, he said, "I hope the next election will be free and fair unlike the previous one. We urge the government to continue its endeavors for a participatory and inclusive election. Besides, the door of dialogue should remain open."

"Despite lucrative offers and government pressure, we abstained from participating in the polls in 2014. Similarly, in 2018, we were presented with an opportunity to join another front, departing from the BNP-led 20-party alliance. We declined, choosing instead to partake in the elections under BNP's 'sheaf of paddy' symbol," he said underlining that their electoral decisions were guided by the nation's best interests."

Syed Muhammad Ibrahim at the time expressed gratitude towards BNP for helping him and his party understand politics better.

Acknowledging internal conflicts within the 20-party alliance during the 2018 elections, the coalition leaders emphasised their commitment to unity and progression beyond past disagreements.

Today's press conference was also attended by Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Zafar Ahmed Joy, Bangladesh Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, and the leaders of three parties.