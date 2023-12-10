Kalyan Party forms new committee expelling Ibrahim from chairman post

Bangladesh Kalyan Party has formed a new committee by expelling Syed Mohammad Ibrahim from the post of chairman.

The party's Vice Chairman Shamshuddin Pervez has been made acting chairman and Joint Secretary General Muhammad Abu Hanif has been made acting secretary general, the party said in a statement on Sunday (10 December).

From now on, Kalyan Party will be on the streets with like-minded parties of the 12-party alliance under the leadership of the BNP to actively take part in its anti-government movement, it added.

According to the statement, Major General (retired) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim has been expelled from all posts of Bangladesh Kalyan Party for joining the Jukto Front alliance to contest in the 12th national election without considering the opinions of the majority of the party's executive committee.

Earlier on 22 November, the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) and the Jatiya Party (MA Mannan) announced the formation of a new coalition, Jukto Front.

During the announcement, Syed Muhammad Ibrahim stated that the alliance would field 100 candidates for the elections.

Later that day, the top leaders of the 12-party alliance expelled Syed Muhammad Ibrahim as well as Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) Chairman Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury from the alliance.