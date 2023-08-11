Judiciary now ‘an extension of police’: Amir Khasru

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the judiciary is now an extension of the police.

"To change the country, the current government has to be brought down," he said during a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium at Segunbagicha in the capital today (11 August). The discussion meeting was organised by Zia Parishad Kendriya Shangsad, protesting the conviction of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "The verdict given is not a judicial verdict. This is the verdict of a fascist regime. Those who are sitting in power by keeping the people out. They are doing illegal things in the name of law. They have amended the Constitution unconstitutionally."

Mentioning the release of a book on 14 August, Khasru said the countrymen need to be informed about where the country has gone today.

"The book published on 14 August will present media reports. Similarly, a book on Rohingya situation will be published. We need to highlight where the country's judiciary stands today at home and abroad," he added.