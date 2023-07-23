Judges court lawyer objects to EC over BNM party's registration

Politics

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 04:20 pm

Related News

Judges court lawyer objects to EC over BNM party's registration

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 04:20 pm
Judges court lawyer objects to EC over BNM party&#039;s registration

A Dhaka Judge Court lawyer has called on the Election Commission to not register the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) as a political party in the country.

Calling the process irregular and unlawful, Ali Naser Khan lodged a written objection in this regard on Sunday (23 July), in response to an EC circular published earlier confirming that the political party adheres to the necessary legal requirements upon re-verification.

According to Advocate Ali Naser, the information provided by the party about their activism in 20 upazilas had several discrepancies, which were found during the commission's field-level verification. Following this, the Election Commission ordered reinvestigation into the information of two upazilas only while ignoring the concerns pertaining to the other 18 upazilas.

Referring to the BNM as a less-known and futile political entity, he alleged, "Laws and regulations were not strictly enforced in the case of BNM's verification while there were other popular parties which could be considered by the commission."

"The Election Commission here acted with biased. So, they can be held accountable for this in future," he added.

Ali Naser Khan further said the registration process of the election commission as per recent investigative media reports has been questionable lately and has tarnished its image.

 

Top News

Bangladesh Nationalist Movement / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

3h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

3h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

2h | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

5h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

5h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price