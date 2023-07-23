Judges court lawyer objects to EC over BNM party's registration

A Dhaka Judge Court lawyer has called on the Election Commission to not register the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) as a political party in the country.

Calling the process irregular and unlawful, Ali Naser Khan lodged a written objection in this regard on Sunday (23 July), in response to an EC circular published earlier confirming that the political party adheres to the necessary legal requirements upon re-verification.

According to Advocate Ali Naser, the information provided by the party about their activism in 20 upazilas had several discrepancies, which were found during the commission's field-level verification. Following this, the Election Commission ordered reinvestigation into the information of two upazilas only while ignoring the concerns pertaining to the other 18 upazilas.

Referring to the BNM as a less-known and futile political entity, he alleged, "Laws and regulations were not strictly enforced in the case of BNM's verification while there were other popular parties which could be considered by the commission."

"The Election Commission here acted with biased. So, they can be held accountable for this in future," he added.

Ali Naser Khan further said the registration process of the election commission as per recent investigative media reports has been questionable lately and has tarnished its image.