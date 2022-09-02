Jubo League to stay in field to resist BNP's anarchy: Parash

Politics

BSS
02 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:17 pm

Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has said his organisation would stay in field from today to resist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP's) anarchy, terrorist acts and all sorts of conspiracies. 

"Awami Jubo League leaders and activists will give a befitting reply if BNP creates anarchy in the country," he told a rally as the chief guest in the city's Farmgate area Friday. 

Jubo League Dhaka City North unit arranged the rally in protest of the attacks carried out on police personnel in different areas by BNP men.

He urged the party leaders and activists to remain united against BNP's plot.

Parash said BNP is hatching conspiracies against the people. They create anarchy when election appears, he added. 

Though Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership is getting global accolades, BNP-Jamaat clique is spreading falsehood against the government, he added.
 
Jubo League Presidium Members Advocate Mamunur Rashid, Abu Ahmed Nasim Pavel, Md Rafiqul Islam and Md Nabi Newaz, Joint General Secretaries Biswas Matiur Rahman Badsha, Subrata Paul, Badiul Alam and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Naim, Acting President of Dhaka City North Jubo League Jakir Hossain Babul and Acting President of Dhaka South Jubo League Main Uddin Rana, among others, were present at the rally.
 

