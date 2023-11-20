Jubo League member injured in cocktail blast at city's Paltan area

A Jubo League member was injured in a cocktail blast in the city's Paltan area on Sunday (19 November) night.

The blast occurred on the road adjacent to Sonali Bank on the way to the Awami League party office, under Paltan police station around 9pm.

The injured man was identified as Riyadul Rashid, 40, a Jubo League member of Paltan ward no 13.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Paltan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salauddin Mia confirmed a person was slightly injured in a cocktail blast. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Authorities have offered nothing on who may have been responsible for the blast.