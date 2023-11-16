Jubo League factions clash in Jhalakati, 10 injured

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 07:20 pm

A clash was erupted between two groups of Jubo League in Jhalakati on Thursday (16 November). Photo: TBS
A clash was erupted between two groups of Jubo League in Jhalakati on Thursday (16 November). Photo: TBS

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups of Jubo League during processions welcoming the announcement of national election schedule and protesting BNP-Jamaat's blockade in Jhalakati.

Ten motorcycles were vandalised during the clash on Thursday morning.

Four seriously injured, including the former president of District Chhatra League and Jubo League leader Syed Milon, have been admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barisal (SBMC), Jhalakati Sadar police station OC Nasir Uddin told The Business Standard. 

Harun Hawlader, vice president of Dhanshiri union Sramik League, said, "Jubo League leader Milon and Rezaul Karim Jakir had feud over organizational post. They brough out separate procession this morning. When the processions reached near the fire service area, Jahir's followers attacked on Milon's supporters, leaving 10 injured."

So far no complaint has been filed in this regard, OC Nasir Uddin said, adding that police will take action after receiving complaint. 
 

