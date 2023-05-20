Jubo League to conduct campaigns for AL candidate in Barishal city poll

BSS
20 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 10:00 pm

Logo of the Awami Jubo League. Collected
Logo of the Awami Jubo League. Collected

Awami Jubo League has formed a coordination team for conducting election campaigns for Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokan Serniabat) in the upcoming Barishal City Corporation poll.

At the directive of Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, General Secretary Mainul Khan Nikhil formed the team, making Jubo League Presidium Member Abu Ahmed Nasim Pavel convener.

Jubo League Joint General Secretary Muhammad Badiul Alam, who is in charge for Barishal Division, and presidium members Subhash Chandra Hawlader, Taz Uddin Ahmad and Zasim Matubbar have been made co-conveners while Organizing Secretary (Barishal division) Kazi Md Mazharul Islam as member-secretary.

Other members of the coordination team are: Jubo League organizing secretaries Md Saifur Rahman Sohag, Abu Munir Md Shahidul Haque Chowdhury Rasel and Moshiur Rahman Chapal, Office Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman Masud, Education, Training and Library Affairs Secretary Barrister Ali Asif Khan Rajib, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Md Saddam Hossain Pavel,

Cultural Affairs Secretary Biplab Mustafiz, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Mir Md Mohiuddin, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Farid Raihan, Sports Secretary Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Parvez, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Hemayet Uddin Molla, Religion Affairs Secretary Mawlana Khalilur Rahman Sardar,

Women Affairs Secretary Mukta Akhtar, Deputy Education, Training and Library Affairs Secretary Kazi Khalid Al Mahmud Tuku, Barisal City Jubo League Convener Nizamul Haque Nizam, Barisal District Jubo League President Md Zakir Hossain, Barisal City Jubo League Joint Convener Mezbah Uddin Jewel and Barisal District Jubo League General Secretary Md Shahin.
 
According to the election schedule, the Barishal City Corporation elections will be held on 12 June.

