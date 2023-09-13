Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal and Chhtra Dal announce 'Youth Road March' programme

Three affiliated organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal and Chhtra Dal have announced a two-day "Youth Road March" programme to press home their demand for the resignation of the government.

"Starting on 16 September in Rangpur and concluding in Rajshahi on 17 September, the road march will traverse from Syedpur in Dinajpur through Bogura, Santahar, and Naogaon," said Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku said during a press conference held at BNP's central office in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (13 September).

He added that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and senior leadership of the party would be present during the road march.

"In the past 15 years, approximately 40 million young voters in the country have been denied their right to vote," Tuku said.

He alleged that the government had stolen their voting rights through electoral manipulation in the 2014 and 2018 elections. He further criticised the government for not allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to seek medical treatment abroad.

"The current situation has raised concerns about the culture of impunity and lack of accountability in the government. We are taking to the streets with our three organisations to protest against this injustice," he said.

Leaders of Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal and Chhtra Dal were present during the press conference.