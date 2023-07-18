Violence returns to streets, one killed 

A man was killed and several hundred activists of the opposition BNP were injured in clashes with the ruling Awami League activists and law enforcers during the BNP's road march across the country, including in the capital.

BNP claimed the deceased, Md Sajib Hossain, 25, was an activist of its farmers' wing Krishak Dal in Lakshmipur.

It also claimed around 2,000 of its leaders and activists were injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, many Awami League supporters, police personnel, journalists and pedestrians were also reported injured in clashes across the country.

In Lakhsmipur, a clash resulted in the death of Sajib, son of Abu Taher from village Nurullah of sadar upazila.

His identity was confirmed by Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, the BNP's central publicity secretary, at a press conference at around 8pm on Tuesday.

He said that the president and general secretary of Lakshmipur College Chhatra League led the attack on Sajib, who was hacked and shot dead.

Sajib was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, Dr Joynal Abedin from the hospital's emergency department told The Business Standard.

The body displayed visible signs of injuries, although a definitive cause of death cannot be determined without conducting an autopsy, the doctor said.

He, however, added that the nature of the wounds suggested the victim might have died from injuries inflicted by a machete.

According to eyewitnesses, a clash erupted between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP at Samad Intersection in Lakshmipur during the BNP's road march. Sajib was stabbed in the left arm with a sharp weapon during the confrontation.

He took shelter at Feroza Tower near Madinulllah Housing on College Road, where he died due to excessive bleeding, they said.

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny alleged the police obstructed the road march and opened fire without any provocation.

Simultaneously, Awami League activists launched an attack on the procession, he claimed.

Lakshmipur District Awami League President Golam Farooq Pinku said it was the BNP activists who initiated the attack and engaged in vandalism. He claimed they threw bricks and even fired blanks.

Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf said, "BNP leaders and activists attacked the police, injuring 30 policemen. In order to control the situation, the police fired rubber bullets, lobbed tear shells, and baton charged."

Advocate Russell Mahmud Manna, organising secretary of the proposed committee of district AL, said, "We do not know how the Krishak Dal worker died."

Following the death of Sajib, the situation in Lakhsmipur city remained tense on Tuesday night. Neither the Awami League nor the BNP leaders and activists were seen in the streets. Only police continued to patrol the city.

In Dhaka, the Government Bangla College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League allegedly initiated an assault on BNP activists as the road march reached the vicinity around 11:50 am on Tuesday. The clash continued for about one hour, reported our correspondent who was present at the scene.

During the clash, gunshots were heard from inside Bangla College. Besides, local weapons including rods and pipes were seen in the hands of Chhatra League leaders and activists.

On the other hand, BNP activists were seen setting fire to a motorcycle in front of the college and vandalising the college gate. There was no presence of security forces at the spot at the time, the reporter said.

By 01:15pm, Chhatra League activists took positions in the area from Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University to the road behind the planning ministry building, our correspondent reported.

But the police stopped their movement with two barricades. The march crossed Agargaon by the time.

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit began the march from Gabtoli towards Ray Saheb Bazar in Old Dhaka.

As the BNP march advanced, ordinary people standing on either side of the road displayed their support by clapping, capturing photographs, taking selfies, and live streaming on Facebook. The procession gradually gained momentum, with an increasing number of BNP leaders and activists joining in.

BNP clashes with police in Kishoreganj, hundreds injured

During their road-march in Kishoreganj, BNP leaders and activists engaged in clashes with the police. The confrontation took place on Rathkhola Isha Khan road in the city around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

BNP leaders and activists resorted to throwing bricks at the police, prompting the police to respond by firing rubber bullets and tear gas, as well as using batons, in an attempt to disperse the BNP crowd.

The clash resulted in numerous injuries among BNP leaders, activists, policemen, and journalists. Additionally, two cars were vandalised.

Kishoreganj District BNP General Secretary Mazharul Islam said, "The police launched an unprovoked attack on our peaceful march. As a result, a large number of our leaders and activists sustained injuries. Among them, around 30 were severely injured."

AL-BNP clash in Khagrachhari city

The clash between Awami League and BNP at Shapla Chattar in Khagrachhari city led to the injury of approximately 50 individuals, including police personnel.

According to eyewitnesses, Awami League leaders and activists gathered near the municipal gate since the morning for their "development march". At around 10:30am, the BNP procession passed by the area, resulting in a heated argument between the two groups.

District BNP General Secretary MN Abshar, said, "Our programme was targeted by an attack from Awami League activists who vandalised our party office. Over 50 of our activists were injuried."

On the other hand, District Awami League General Secretary and Municipal Mayor Nirmalendu Chowdhury claimed that BNP members launched an assault using indigenous weapons in their development march.

Clashes in Bogura, Feni and Pirozpur

Another clash broke out between law enforcers and BNP activists in Bogura during the party's road march in Bogura.

The police fired tear shells and rubber bullets during the clash at Yakubia Girls High School intersection in the town around 12pm, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abdur Rashid said, "We were stationed at the intersection. They suddenly attacked the police. At least six of our members were injured. Later, a few tear shells and rubber bullets had to be fired to bring the situation under control."

Meanwhile, district Chhatra Dal General Secretary Noore Alam Siddiqui Regan said at least 30 BNP leaders were injured in the clash.

During the march in Feni, a clash erupted between the party men and police, resulting in injuries to at least 30.

The clash occurred at Khejur Chattar and Islampur Road on Grand Trunk Road in the city, around 4:30pm. Awami League men threw bricks at the BNP activists from the city's zero point. However, the police intervened.

In Pirojpur, a clash erupted between the police and the activists of the BNP after the police blocked their road march. During the clash, nine policemen, including the officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station, and 12 BNP men sustained injuries. Additionally, six BNP activists were arrested.

Alamgir Hossain, convener of Pirojpur BNP, said the police attacked their peaceful programme.

Abir Mohammad Hossain, OC of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station, said that bricks were thrown at the police from the BNP's march, leading to injuries of nine policemen.

In Noakhali, the BNP complained about police obstruction during their road march.

Abdur Rahman, district BNP general secretary, alleged that the incident of obstruction occurred in the Biswanath area of the town around 10:30am. Subsequently, the BNP ended their programme with a brief rally on Maizdi-Sonapur road, near Maizdi Girls Academy.

Clashes took place between Awami League and BNP activists in Joypurhat, leaving at least 30 from both groups injured.

Similar clashes were also reported in Manikganj.