Jubo Dal leader killed, over 1,000 BNP leaders, activists injured in Nayapaltan violence: Fakhrul

The members of Awami League, BNP and police engaged in clashed in several places of the capital shortly after BNP started their rally in Nayapaltan. Photo: UNB

BNP on Saturday claimed that a Jubo Dal leader was killed and over 1,000 other opposition leaders and workers were injured by the "attacks of police and the ruling party activists" in the city's Naypaltan and adjoining areas centring its grand rally.

In a statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that Mugda Thana unit Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mollah was killed in "police firing".

"Jubo Dal leader Shamim was killed by police and Awami terrorists who attacked and shot at BNP's grand rally in a planned way," he said.

The BNP leader condemned and protested the killing of the Jubo Dal leader.

Besides, he said more than a thousand leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies were shot and seriously injured.

Fakhrul also said many media workers were injured during the violence.

He said the injured opposition leaders and workers were receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital.

The BNP leader also claimed that more than 300 of their party leaders and followers have been arrested since Saturday.

In the last few days, he said the police arrested more than 2,000 BNP leaders and activists centring the grand rally.

Meanwhile, Jubo Dal Acting General Secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton said Shamim was shot by law enforcers at Nayapaltan, and he was declared dead when taken to Rajarbagh police hospital.

However, police said Shamim, a driver by profession, died of a heart attack, and doctors declared him dead when he was brought to Rajarbagh police hospital.

Rezaul Haider, a deputy inspector general of Police and the director of the hospital, said Shamim might have suffered a cardiac arrest and died later.