Jubo Dal leader arrested under DSA for alleged caricatures of Bangabandhu in Kurigram

Politics

UNB
19 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 01:05 pm

Related News

Jubo Dal leader arrested under DSA for alleged caricatures of Bangabandhu in Kurigram

UNB
19 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A Jubo Dal leader was arrested on Thursday night in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, on charge of making caricatures of of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram.

The arrestee is Saidul Islam, convener of Kachakata Union Jubo Dal, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachakata Police Station Golam Mortuza confirmed the matter on Friday.

Mobile phones, parody pictures of Bangabandhu were seized from the Jubo Dal leader. He will be produced before a court on Friday, said the OC.

According to the FIR, Saidul used to make caricatures of Bangabandhu and campaign on various issues targeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The matter came to the notice of Ataul Rahman, general secretary of Kachakata Union Awami League and assistant professor of Kachakata Degree College. Later, he filed the case on Thursday.

Bangladesh / Top News

Digital Security Act (DSA) / caricature / Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

3h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

3h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

16h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

3h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

17h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors