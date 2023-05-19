Jubo Dal leader arrested under DSA for alleged caricatures of Bangabandhu in Kurigram

A Jubo Dal leader was arrested on Thursday night in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, on charge of making caricatures of of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram.

The arrestee is Saidul Islam, convener of Kachakata Union Jubo Dal, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachakata Police Station Golam Mortuza confirmed the matter on Friday.

Mobile phones, parody pictures of Bangabandhu were seized from the Jubo Dal leader. He will be produced before a court on Friday, said the OC.

According to the FIR, Saidul used to make caricatures of Bangabandhu and campaign on various issues targeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The matter came to the notice of Ataul Rahman, general secretary of Kachakata Union Awami League and assistant professor of Kachakata Degree College. Later, he filed the case on Thursday.