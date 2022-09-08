Jubo Dal activist Shaon’s death: Police foil protest rally in Lakshmipur 

Police on Thursday foiled a rally organised by Jubo Dal in Lakshmipur to mourn and protest the recent death of Shaon Pradhan, an activist of the BNP youth wing.

Rezaul Karim, convenor of the Lakshmipur Jubo Dal, claimed that law enforcers forcefully stopped their programme without any provocation.

"We strongly condemn the actions of the police," he said.

Echoing the same, Central BNP Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, who is also the ​district BNP convener, said, "The police obstructed our peaceful rally program without any valid reason.

"It takes courage to protest. The people of Lakshmipur will not bow down to oppression."

Senior leaders and activists of district BNP and its affiliated organisations were present during today's (8 September) movement.

Jubo Dal activist Shaon Pradhan was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash that erupted between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj after law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally marking the political party's 44th founding anniversary on 1 September.

Shaon's brother filed a case, accusing 5,000 BNP men. Police also filed a case against 2,500 BNP men over the clash.

Meanwhile, Jubo Dal on Sunday afternoon organised a pre-announced rally on the road in front of BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

BNP and its affiliated organisations have been holding marches and rallies across the country protesting the killing of Shaon for the past few days.