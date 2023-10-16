Juba League stages rally against 'BNP-Jamaat anarchy' 

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:08 pm

The rally started at 4pm Monday (16 October) at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. 

Juba League, the youth wing of the Awami League, organised a rally in the capital city to denounce the reported acts of violence by the BNP and Jamaat, decry anti-national plots, condemn acts of arson, and advocate for a transition from a digital Bangladesh to a smarter one.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest.

Leaders and activists of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba League gathered at the rally venue starting from 2 o'clock.

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash is presiding over the rally. 

Among others Awami League Central Committee member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam and central leaders of Juba League attended the rally. 

