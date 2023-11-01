Juba Dal activist detained, patrol-crude bomb recovered in Ctg

Police arrested a youth named Towhidul Islam, 28, from Aatmari Intersection area under Kotowali Police Station in Chattogram on Wednesday afternoon and claimed that he was involved in blasting crude bombs and vandalising vehicles. Police also claimed to have recovered two petrol bombs and a crude bomb from beside a drain in the area.

Jahedul Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station, told The Business Standard, "About 30-40 activists of BNP, Juba Dal, and Sramik Dal were blasting crude bombs and vandalising vehicles at Aatmari Intersection area at around 1:30 pm. When police chased the activists and managed to detain one of them while the other fled from the scene."

He said searching the area police recovered two petrol bombs and a crude bomb from beside a drain.

However, Idris Ali, in-charge of BNP Metropolitan Office, claimed that the BNP activists were observing a peaceful blockade program at Kotowali area. "Police attacked the activists and detained one of them. Later, they staged a bomb recovery drama to implicate him in cases", he alleged.

He also alleged that police arrested 20 more BNP leaders from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening. "Moreover, a team of Chandgaon Thana Police and DB Police conducted a massive search and raid at 2 am on Wednesday at the house of B Block of Chandgaon resident of his younger brother to arrest Chattogram South District BNP convener Abu Sufian", he alleged further.