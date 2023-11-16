JU left-leaning students' rally faces police obstacle

The left-leaning students of Jahangirnagar University were barred by police from brining out a procession on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Thursday. Photo: TBS

The left-leaning students of Jahangirnagar University faced police resistance during their protest rally when attempting to block the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

The rally, organised in front of the university's main gate around 11am, aimed to express support for the half-day hartal enforced by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), a coalition of left-leaning political parties, in protest against the announced election schedule.

However, Mominul Islam, the Office-in-Charge (Investigation) of Ashulia Police Station, declined to comment on the police action.

Photo: TBS

A team of Ashulia Thana police and JU Chhatra League leaders had already positioned themselves on the highway before the students gathered at the university's main gate. When the students attempted to hold a procession, the police prevented them from advancing, prompting the students to conduct a rally at the main gate.

In solidarity with the rally, Jeeban Ahmed, President of Savar Sramik Front, said, "The police stopped us, but the people can no longer be stopped. It is now their fight for survival, the fight for their right to vote. Elections must be held under a non-partisan, impartial government to establish the right to vote and save the working people."

Sajib Ahmed, a member of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front JU unit, asserted, "The Election Commission announced the schedule for another election under this government. We oppose this schedule. There will be no elections under the Hasina government in this country through this illegal schedule. People don't understand that. It is once again going to be a one-party electoral system."