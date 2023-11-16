JU left-leaning students' rally faces police obstacle

Politics

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 07:43 pm

Related News

JU left-leaning students' rally faces police obstacle

The rally aimed to express support for the half-day hartal enforced by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), a coalition of left-leaning political parties, in protest against the announced election schedule.

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 07:43 pm
The left-leaning students of Jahangirnagar University were barred by police from brining out a procession on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Thursday. Photo: TBS
The left-leaning students of Jahangirnagar University were barred by police from brining out a procession on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Thursday. Photo: TBS

The left-leaning students of Jahangirnagar University faced police resistance during their protest rally when attempting to block the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

The rally, organised in front of the university's main gate around 11am, aimed to express support for the half-day hartal enforced by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), a coalition of left-leaning political parties, in protest against the announced election schedule.

However, Mominul Islam, the Office-in-Charge (Investigation) of Ashulia Police Station, declined to comment on the police action.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A team of Ashulia Thana police and JU Chhatra League leaders had already positioned themselves on the highway before the students gathered at the university's main gate. When the students attempted to hold a procession, the police prevented them from advancing, prompting the students to conduct a rally at the main gate.

In solidarity with the rally, Jeeban Ahmed, President of Savar Sramik Front, said, "The police stopped us, but the people can no longer be stopped. It is now their fight for survival, the fight for their right to vote. Elections must be held under a non-partisan, impartial government to establish the right to vote and save the working people."

Sajib Ahmed, a member of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front JU unit, asserted, "The Election Commission announced the schedule for another election under this government. We oppose this schedule. There will be no elections under the Hasina government in this country through this illegal schedule. People don't understand that. It is once again going to be a one-party electoral system."

Bangladesh

LDA / Election Schedule

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

30m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World