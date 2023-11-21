JS polls: Trinamool BNP sells only 246 nomination forms despite aim to contest all 300 seats

The Trinamool BNP has sold 246 nomination forms earning Tk12,30,000 in the last four days since the party announced it would nominate candidates for all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national elections.

Though Tuesday was the last day for selling nominations till 5:00pm, the party extended the deadline for another day – till 5:00pm tomorrow (22 November).

Speaking to The Business Standard, Trinamool BNP's General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker said, "We are going to the elections against the Awami League. We are not going to the elections as an opposition party but doing so with the hope of forming the government."

Though the party said it would nominate candidates in 300 constituencies, it could not sell 300 forms. In this regard, he said, "We have some candidates in reserve and we will also give the opportunity to those who are joining us to get elected in various constituencies. Besides, I have extended the time by one day. Many people will take forms then. It will not be impossible to field candidates in 300 seats."

On Monday, Taimur Alam Khandaker said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given them assurance of ensuring a fair and level playing field in the upcoming parliamentary election.

"We had a meeting with the prime minister on Sunday night, during which she affirmed her commitment to a fair and participatory election.

"The prime minister called us after observing our public support. Despite attempts by several other parties, they were unable to secure a meeting with the prime minister," Taimur told TBS yesterday.

Addressing the notion that people assume the party is going to the polls for the Awami League, whereas it claims it is running against the ruling party, he said, "The prime minister is a legal post. Anyone can go to them. We did not approach her [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina] as the ruling party chief. As she's the prime minister, I demanded that she maintain a fair environment in the elections. She then assured us that there will be free and fair elections."

"We also want the BNP to come to the elections. People wish for a participatory election. If the prime minister can bring the BNP to the elections, it will be her success. We want that too," he added.

The party fixed the price of the nomination form at Tk5,000 for the upcoming national polls.

Earlier, the newly registered political party Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) also announced that they also want to field candidates in 300 seats in the upcoming elections.

Four former parliamentarians of the BNP joined the BNM on Monday. Among them, Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar, former Member of Parliament of Faridpur-1 Constituency, was introduced as the acting chairman of the party during a press conference at the National Press Club.